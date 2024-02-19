Bo'ness Athletic lift Alex Jack Cup after last-gasp winner against Heriot-Watt University

Bo'ness Athletic lifted the Alex Jack Cup after a last-gasp 2-1 win over Heriot-Watt University (Photo: Scott Louden)

Willie Irvine’s side lifted the Alex Jack Cup after a 2-1 victory over Heriot-Watt University at Broxburn’s Albyn Park.

And that now makes it a trio of trophies in under a calendar year for the East of Scotland second division leaders, who lifted the third division title last term alongside the East of Scotland League Cup back in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am delighted for the players, it is all about them today and they have managed to dig it out in the end,” boss Irvine beamed. “The cup final was originally meant to take place back in November so we have had to wait. It has been in the back of our minds and you always look forward to a cup final.

Sandy Cunningham wheels away after scoring Bo'ness Athletic's winner against Heriot-Watt University (Photo: Scott Louden)

"We were excellent in the first half and we played some great football and managed to get our goal. In the second half we didn’t do as well, that’s for sure, and there was no reason for it really.

"Fair play to Heriot-Watt, they took advantage of that and managed to get a goal back and was game on. We showed great character to go on and win it.”

Irvine also hailed the quality of his side’s goals on the day, with both coming from well-constructed moves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athletic’s opener just before the break came after Chris Ogilvie’s outside-of-the-boot pass found Jonny Mitchell out wide, and his cross was then flicked on by Callum MacDonald to Michael Weir – who looped his header into the far corner.

Bo'ness Athletic were backed by a healthy crowd at Broxburn's Albyn Park who saw their team lift the Alex Jack Cup (Photo: Scott Louden)

And then, in the final minute of the match, after Heriot-Watt had levelled from the penalty spot on the hour mark, striker Weir became provider as he latched onto Ogilvie’s free kick, sending the ball back across goal for substitute Cunningham to slam home.

"We’ll never change how we play,” Irvine revealed. “We’ll always stick to playing football – that is what we are good at. We want to get the ball down as pass it, we have good footballers.

"The two goals were great. The first one was a great header from Paddy (Michael Weir) and the winning goal was a real moment of quality in a such a big moment. The ball in was perfect and it was a great header back across from Paddy for Sandy to score.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athletic, who are currently seven points clear at the second tier’s summit having played two matches less than second-placed Armadale Thistle, now return with a trip to Easthouses Lily as they hunt a second successive promotion with only seven matches remaining.

On his side’s season so far, which has seen them taste defeat just once on league duty, Irvine added: “I couldn’t be happier. The club as a whole is thriving. The goal for us now to is to keep the momentum going.

"We want to win another league title and to do that we need to keep plugging away and not getting away with ourselves, but I don’t have to worry about anything like that.

"There is so much to play for, we are still in another two cup competitions too, so there is a real motivation to get into the team because the opportunities will be there.