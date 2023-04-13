Bo'ness Athletic: League title is now just one win away
Bo’ness Athletic’s latest East of Scotland League third division fixture saw them win 3-2 at Fauldhouse United on Tuesday night.
First half goals by Craig Snedden and Ryan Shanks had Athletic 2-0 up at the break before Dylan Paterson added a third on 76 minutes.
Although Fauldhouse scored two late goals, the three points for Bo’ness means that they will clinch the East of Scotland League third division title with a home win over Stoneyburn this Friday, with kick-off at 7.45pm.
There was an extremely rare occurence in that Fauldhouse match – prolific striker Tiwi Daramola didn’t actually score in the game!
Daramola now has an incredible 65 goals for Athletic this season, setting him up nicely for a permanent switch to Kelty Hearts this summer having been loaned back to Athletic from Kelty for the rest of the season in January after joining John Potter’s side on a three-and-a-half-year deal in January.
“It is a phenomenal goals total by Tiwi this season,” Athletic secretary Derek Oliver told the Falkirk Herald. “We’ve still got eight league games to go and we’re still in two cups.
"A lot of people will say Tiwi is scoring these goals in the lowest league, but at any level it’s great.
"And he’s done it time and time again against higher league opposition in the cups, friendlies and I think he’s ready to take that next step.
"He deserves it, he’ll go to Kelty with our best wishes and hopefully he can finish just as well when he plays higher up the pyramid.