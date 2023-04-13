First half goals by Craig Snedden and Ryan Shanks had Athletic 2-0 up at the break before Dylan Paterson added a third on 76 minutes.

Although Fauldhouse scored two late goals, the three points for Bo’ness means that they will clinch the East of Scotland League third division title with a home win over Stoneyburn this Friday, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

There was an extremely rare occurence in that Fauldhouse match – prolific striker Tiwi Daramola didn’t actually score in the game!

Tiwi Daramola has been in incredible goalscoring form (Pic Alan Murray)

Daramola now has an incredible 65 goals for Athletic this season, setting him up nicely for a permanent switch to Kelty Hearts this summer having been loaned back to Athletic from Kelty for the rest of the season in January after joining John Potter’s side on a three-and-a-half-year deal in January.

“It is a phenomenal goals total by Tiwi this season,” Athletic secretary Derek Oliver told the Falkirk Herald. “We’ve still got eight league games to go and we’re still in two cups.

"A lot of people will say Tiwi is scoring these goals in the lowest league, but at any level it’s great.

"And he’s done it time and time again against higher league opposition in the cups, friendlies and I think he’s ready to take that next step.