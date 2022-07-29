Bo'ness Athletic: Irvine praises pre-season results ahead of campaign kick off

Bo'ness Athletic boss Willie Irvine on the touchline against Kennoway Star Hearts (Photo: Alan Murray)

The Newtown Park side will be hoping to come out on top in the East of Scotland Football League Third Division after narrowly missing out on the title last season.

Speaking to the Journal and Gazette, he said of the club’s pre-season success: “We actually played Dunipace in our last pre-season game with ten men for half an hour and still won.

"That was frustrating but we could’t change it.

"We beat Camelon 3-0 before that at Little Kerse and Kennoway Star Hearts 4-0, and they are up at the top end of the league system.

"That bodes well for us but we have to carry that into the season.”

Looking ahead to the league start, the boss admitted he does have some injury worries ahead of the match.

"We are a little light at the moment too and we are looking at 12 players being fit for the squad on Saturday,” he said.

"The concern for us is that the first section of the league is mid-week then weekend without a break.

“Blair Woodburn is a big player for us at the back and he is out for two weeks at the moment.

“We have other players out too for longer and one might be long-term.

"Because of this I am looking at bringing one or two in.