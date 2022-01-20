Bo'ness Athletic: Irvine happy with three points

Tiwi Daramola scored the games only goal (Pic: Scott Louden)

That 1-0 home victory sent Athletic into second spot, only a point behind Armadale but with two games in hand.

Striker Tiwi Daramola scored the only goal of the match just before half-time and Irvine was pleased to pick up another win whatever way it came.

He said: “It was a big win for us against a stuffy opponent who have done really well recently.

“We certainly could have been more clinical, but a clean sheet and three points are enough for me, especially as we get into this time of year.

He added: “Tiwi scoring again was great and he has been one of our top players recently.

“Our attack has been sensational this year and we always look like we will grab a goal from somewhere.”

Top scorer Scott Sinclair was still missing from the squad, and Irvine confirmed to the Falkirk Herald that the 39-goal hitman would be back imminently.

“He’ll be back soon, which is great for us. We are missing Grant Rose too, so it will be helpful to have him back as we a little light up top in terms of bodies,” he said.

Athletic are now in King Cup action on Saturday, playing conference A side Tweedmouth Rangers in the second round.

Irvine said: “To be honest, I would say we are favourites for the tie and I am hoping we can win it.