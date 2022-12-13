Bo'ness Athletic hit 100 league goals scored after Livingston United 11-1 demolition job

The Newtown Park outfit, managed by Willie Irvine, defeated third-placed Livingston United 11-1 over the weekend at home to go nine points clear of closest challengers Armadale Thistle.

Athletic now sit on 46 points from 17 outings, having only lost once along the way.

"We are just taking each game as it comes,” boss Irvine said. “Last season was tough on the players because one moment in one game cost us our chance of going up. The players didn’t want to leave anything to chance this time around and I think it has given us a real motivation and desire.

Bo'ness Athletic boss Willie Irvine (Photo: Alan Murray)

"It was a good win for us on Saturday and we didn’t drop our levels. We are 16 points ahead of third spot so promotion is looking good at the moment and we have only conceded 15 goals all season. That really tells it all and the guys can be proud of what they have done so far.

"Of course we score goals because we have quality players, but my defence has been rock solid and I have two great young goalkeepers too.”

With last season’s promoted sides Syngenta and Whitburn both at the top end of the Second Division, Irvine also believes the sky is the limit for his side.