Bo'ness Athletic head into Armadale Thistle clash ten clear at top of East of Scotland Second Division

Bo’ness Athletic defeated Edinburgh South 4-0 last Saturday afternoon in the East of Scotland Second Division at Newtown Park to continue their title tilt (Photo: Alan Murray)

Willie Irvine’s side did the double over capital duo Edinburgh South and Edinburgh United in their previous two outings, last Saturday and Tuesday night respectively, to extend the gap at the top as they look to seal a second successive promotion and league title triumph.

The Newtown Park outfit have only lost twice so far this season, having nearly chalked up 100 goals (98) already heading into their final nine league fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We want to win another league title and to do that we need to keep plugging away and not getting carried away, but I don’t have to worry about anything like that,” boss Irvine said.