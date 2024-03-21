Bo'ness Athletic head into Armadale Thistle clash ten clear at top of East of Scotland Second Division
Willie Irvine’s side did the double over capital duo Edinburgh South and Edinburgh United in their previous two outings, last Saturday and Tuesday night respectively, to extend the gap at the top as they look to seal a second successive promotion and league title triumph.
The Newtown Park outfit have only lost twice so far this season, having nearly chalked up 100 goals (98) already heading into their final nine league fixtures.
"We want to win another league title and to do that we need to keep plugging away and not getting carried away, but I don’t have to worry about anything like that,” boss Irvine said.
"There is so much to play for, we are still in another two cup competitions too, so there is a real motivation to get into the team because the opportunities will be there.