Bo'ness Athletic gaffer Willie Irvine on his team's aspirations in EoS Premier Division

Having catapulted Bo’ness Athletic up three tiers in the past three seasons with successive promotions to cement their current berth in the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Bo’ness Athletic boss Willie Irvine is relishing the new challenge ahead at a higher level again this term, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Irvine, who is currently without injured new signing Jamie McAllister, player of the year at West Calder United last season, is preparing his troops for their league opener at Hutchison Vale this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off. Athletic then host Camelon Juniors next Wednesday, July 30 in a 7.45pm kick-off.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “My experience tells me it'll be different for us in the premier league.

"In recent seasons teams playing us have just sat back and we’ve had to go and win the games. I think in the premier league, teams will open up and come out and play us.

"We were so-called favourites all the time in those previous leagues, when teams playing us didn't want to get beaten by a lot of goals. In quite a number of games we had to go against teams with ten men behind the ball, 11 men behind the ball, and just show patience to break them down.

"I think that'll now change and I think that could benefit us. We're not the favourites now.

"Most of the team are under 25 and we only have two players in their 30s.

"Nine of the boys have been here since we were in the third division. They're used to winning which is a good habit to get into.

"I know we've got good forwards, we score goals, we've got good legs about us and we can play different ways.

"We've recently played seven premier league teams in cup ties and won six and lost one.”

On this Saturday’s league opener in Edinburgh, Irvine added: “It's going to be an interesting challenge because seemingly the pitch is a nightmare.

"It is just like a public park, Saughton Enclosure I think it’s called.

"Edinburgh South were using it last year and games were always off.

"If it rains, it's a really, really bad pitch, even in July.

"At least we’ll get this trip out of the road early on in the season.”