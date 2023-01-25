Bo'ness Athletic: Boss Irvine strives for even better despite extending gap at the top to 11 points

The Newtown Park side beat Pumpherston 7-0 on Saturday to go 11 points clear of second-placed Armadale, with a 63 plus superior goal difference over the West Lothian outfit.

“Our considerations are to keep improving as a team and to ensure our players are improving,” he explained to the Falkirk Herald after the win. “That is our focus.

"We don’t really care where we are, that will be what it will be and it will take care of itself.

“It just happens to be that we are at the top of the table. But we can’t take our foot of the gas.

“We want to improve as a unit and we are winning every week. I think we are on 15/16 odd wins in a row now, but you can’t rest on just winning.

“We are working on making players better and giving them an understanding of the game.

“You could go through these matches and take nothing from them. That would be so easy to do and we can’t let that happen.

“We will be promoted this year I think it is fair to say. And when that becomes a reality, the games will get harder to win.

"So even although we are winning now, we have to win games in a better manner. We have to play the right way and control matches.

"I want players to come here and learn. We keep the ball and we play it out here at Bo’ness Athletic. We have a style which encourages building play.

