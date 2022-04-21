Bo'ness Athletic boss Irvine delighted to return to league duty

Athletic manager Willie Irvine (Picture: Alan Murray)

Two strikes from 48-goal hitman Tiwi Daramola and an effort from Blair Woodburn sealed all three points.

Boss Willie Irvine told the Herald he was delighted to get back to league business after a six-week break due to being involved in four different cup competitions.

“It was great to be back playing in the league again, and the run-in will be really exciting,” he said.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve played for so long without a league game, which seems crazy at this point in the season.”

He was also pleased to see his side overcome a tough surface in West Lothian.

Irvine added: “It became a bit of a leveller for us on the day and it was shocking really, to be honest.

“They’ve not taken any care of it, and the long grass really stopped us from being able to play the way we want to.

“They sat with ten men behind the ball and just tried to keep the score down.

“You couldn’t play the game, and it was sad really that they haven’t even made any sort of effort to sort it out.

“We could have had the best passers in the game out on a pitch like that and they wouldn’t be able to hit a straight pass 20 yards.”

Second-placed Athletic now face West Calder on Saturday as they look to stay in the title hunt.