Bo'ness Athletic ace Rose hits hat-trick in win at West Calder

Willie Irvine's team have a 100 per cent winning league record so far this season

Manager Willie Irvine was impressed by the forward’s display, as Athletic ultimately won 3-0 to go second in the East of Scotland League third division on a maximum nine points from three fixtures, just a single point behind leaders Armadale Thistle who have played a game more.

“It was a very good performance by Grant,” Irvine said. “He’s started the season really well.

"He’s got himself in really good shape and really fit and it shows. I think that’s five or six goals he’s got this season already which is always pleasing when your striker starts well.

"For the first goal he came in at the front post and knocked it in after a cutback. He scored the penalty after Craig Sneddon was fouled and then for the third goal he beat the offside trap, went through on the goalkeeper and slotted it in.

"Different kind of goals but good goals.”

Irvine said Athletic should have added to their tally as they created five more gilt-edged chances during the game but missed all of them when clean through on the goalkeeper.

"It was just one of these games,” Irvine said. “Because they had played two hours of football during the week and we knew it would catch up with them.

"We had lots of chances but we had more tired efforts than anything else.

"For us at 3-0 the game was won. It was just a matter of not making any mistakes.

"We have maximum points so far and no goals lost, 17 for and none against, so you can’t get much better than that to be honest."

Athletic host eighth placed Fauldhouse in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.

"We’ve had five boys out injured so we’ve still got a few to come back,” Irvine added.

"We will be there or thereabouts (for promotion) this year. We were a wee bit unfortunate last year.

"We have a stronger squad this year. Last year we were really sitting with just 14 or 15 players whereas this year we’re sitting with 19 good players.