A double from departing 83-goal striker Tiwi Daramola and strikes from Chris Ogilvie and Dylan Paterson sealed the trophy for Willie Irvine’s side – who clinched the Third Division title in style, hitting 101 points having only lost once on league duty.

Before kick off, both side’s joined in a minute’s silence to remember Cameron Shanks, who died yesterday (Saturday) after a long battle with terminal stomach cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shanks, 62, was Dunipace’s kitman for a period of time and was also previously part of Camelon Juniors set-up.

04-06-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. EDINBURGH. Meggetland Sports Complex. East of Scotland League Cup Final. Bo'ness Athletic v Dunipace FC.

Athletic started the match on top, with Daramola doing well to find Paterson on the edge of the box two minutes into the tie, but the ex-Arbroath midfielder’s effort sailed over the bar.

Daramola then went close with a low drive that was well-saved by David Kane in the Dunipace net. The hitman looked a constant threat, and he then hit the post after darting through the defence on the half hour mark.

Athletic looked certain to grab the opening goal of the game – but they handed Danny Smith’s side a chance to take the lead before half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 42 minutes, Kai Wilson was felled in the box by David Taylor, giving the Pace a penalty kick.

04-06-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. EDINBURGH. Meggetland Sports Complex. East of Scotland League Cup Final. Bo'ness Athletic v Dunipace FC.

Morgan Galloway stepped up and fired his effort into the far left corner, but deputy Athletic stopper Campbell was equal to his effort and diverted the ball wide.

Dunipace then had another glorious chance when they broke on Irvine’s side and had a four-on-three at the back, but Wilson shot when a pass was the better option.

Then, moments before the break, Athletic found the opening goal through Ogilvie. He found himself in the right place at the right time in the box to slam home the opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From that point on it looked like their would only be one winner.

04-06-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. EDINBURGH. Meggetland Sports Complex. East of Scotland League Cup Final. Bo'ness Athletic v Dunipace FC.

In the second half, an early quick-fire double from Athletic put the game behind the First Division Denny outfit.

On 48 minutes, Daramola show his striking instinct in the box to fire home after Kane parried a shot at goal.

And three minutes saw Paterson calmly break free in the box and slot home under the helpless Kane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daramola then rounded off the scoring on 73 minutes to seal a historic double for Athletic.

04-06-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. EDINBURGH. Meggetland Sports Complex. East of Scotland League Cup Final. Bo'ness Athletic v Dunipace FC.