Bobby Olejnik discusses his time at Falkirk

Former Falkirk stopper Robert Olejnik recently discussed the time he spent with The Bairns from 2007 to 2011.

Speaking to James Richards on the D3D4 Podcast, Olejnik discussed what he had expected playing in Scotland to be like after leaving Aston Villa without making a single first team appearance.

"Scotland was a completely different experience," said Olejnik.

"In my head I'd imagined it would be the same as the English Premier League but when I turned up the facilities were slightly different to what I had expected, they weren't as bad as what everyone had said to me at the time.

"It was just a completely different environment, I'd never even heard of Falkirk at the time.

"You could probably compare it to upper League 1 to lower Championship in terms of facilities so not bad by any means.

"The beauty of Scotland was that it was a premier league so you got to play against Celtic and Rangers and always had the chance of playing in Europe or winning a cup.

"It was a really good experience.

"When I moved up I moved to Glasgow and lived right next to Parkhead.

"It wasn't as different as I thought it would be, I didn't know what to expect.

"It was similar but different, it was a really good standard of football and being involved with the likes of Rangers and Celtic and on TV - it was just a completely different experience to playing in reserve team games which I was doing at Aston Villa.

"I had to learn really quickly that it's a mans game."

Olejnik also discussed his experiences playing in Europe with Falkirk,

"We lost the cup final to Rangers but they had already qualified for the Champions League so we entered in to the Europa League.

"We played in the early qualifying rounds and I even kept a clean sheet so that is a good memory."