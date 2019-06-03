Bobby Barr: East Stirlingshire win race to sign League One winger

East Stirlingshire have signed former Dumbarton winger Bobby Barr as their push for promotion to League Two builds momentum.



The Shire have already captured former Aberdeen, Dundee and Queen of the South midfielder Nicky Low, Forfar Athletic's Eddie Malone and Spartans' Jamie Dishington as manager Derek Ure attempts to assemble a squad capable of challenging for the Lowland League title next season.

Barr put pen to paper on a one-year deal at the weekend and the former Livingston and Raith Rovers player revealed he turned down offers from elsewhere, including League One and League Two clubs, and local neighbours Stenhousemuir to join East Stirlingshire.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “The deal had to be right, I just felt at my age I was looking for a different challenge and I’m really looking forward to getting started.

"I’m dropping down two divisions but, if East Stirlingshire manage to achieve their aims over the next couple of seasons, then I won’t be out of the league for long.

“I could have signed with Dumbarton or Stenny, but the deal East Stirling were offering was better - it was the better package. The way Andy [Rodgers] was talking about being up the top end, challenging for the league and winning games appealed to me.

"And there’s no reason why they can’t do that, and I hope I’m part of the start of a successful period for the club.”

Last season he was at Dumbarton where he scored seven goals in 43 appearances for the Sons and helped them to a sixth-placed finish in League One.

Barr won the PFA Scotland Division Three player of the year in 2009 and also won Division Three and Two with Livingston.

Shire boss Derek Ure told the club's official website: "To have Bobby join again shows the desire the club have to build a title winning side for next year, Bobby brings years of experience and knows what winning leagues is all about."