Bo’ness Utd and Camelon prepare to do battle in top of the Premier Division clash

Bo’ness United and Camelon are preparing to lock horns in a top of the table clash in the East of Scotland Premier Division this Saturday at Newtown Park.

United lead the way, four points clear of the Mariners in second, and could open up a sizeable gap on their nearest challengers with victory on Saturday.

Camelon though have come along way since the start of the season when they were trounced 7-2 by Jeanfield Swifts.

And Herd has been impressed with his players’ response, he told the Falkirk Herald: “Nobody expected us to be in this position after the start we made and the boys have been magnificent in turning it around.

“It’s the biggest game in the region this weekend, so it’s about who can handle the occasion on the day and who wants it most.

“We have got every confidence in the boys. They have been posed the question before and they have delivered and there’s no reason why they can’t do so on Saturday.”

Bo’ness have just suffered one defeat in their last ten games – a somewhat surprising loss to Blackburn. Christie believes that result shows they can’t be complacent in their bid for the title and promotion.

Christie said: “We are top of the league, so we’re happy with the way things are going. We can go seven points clear and that’s what makes it such a big game.

“We’ve got a lot of experience boys in the changing room but that doesn’t always beat youngsters with energy.

“We’re not being complacent, there’s still a lot of football to be played to meet our objective of winning the league.”

Christie has been impressed by his opponents and will be taking nothing for granted on Saturday. It’s the first meeting of the two ex-junior sides in the East of Scotland set up.

Christie said: “Camelon have been doing really well and what a job the management team have done there. I really like the look of Docherty and Storey. It’s going to be a right, tough game. We will need to be at our best to get anything from it.

“We have done well at home and we’re expecting a good support on Saturday. We want to make this place a fortress. We have got to look after their threat. They are full of running in the midfield so we will have to competitive and prepared on the day.”

Herd concedes their three games will give them a better idea of where they will be come the end of the season.

He said: “There’s a wee bit of a buzz around the whole club at the minute.

“It’s a massive game if we can get a victory on Saturday that puts a bit of pressure on Bo’ness but if we lose we would be seven points adrift and would give us some work to do.

“If you look at our next three games, Bo’ness, Hill of Beath and Tranent, that may well give us an idea of whether we will be title challengers or not.”