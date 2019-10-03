Bo’ness Utd 4-3 Musselburgh: BUs top again after seven-goal thriller

Bo’ness United climbed back to the summit of the Premier Division after edging a pulsating clash at Newtown Park against Musselburgh.

Trailing 3-2 with 15 minutes to play and down to ten men after the dismissal of Brian Morgan, United conjured up a remarkable fightback to secure the three points thanks to Stuart Hunter’s late intervention.

Bo’ness remain unbeaten in the league heading into their clash with Dunbar United on Saturday.

Musselburgh headed into this encounter with confidence after taking six off title challengers Linlithgow Rose, which ultimately cost Mark Bradley his job.

United though were on a high of their own and were determined to reclaim top spot after losing it to Camelon the night before.

Max Christie’s men opened the scoring in outstanding fashion in the 14th minute when Devon Jacobs took the ball from Myles and from 30+ yards found the top corner with a stunning drive.

Musselburgh made an immediate response and were quickly on level terms when Nathan Evans took advantage of a hesitant Bo’ness backline to convert a Myles through ball.

The speedy Evans was having an impressive match and he doubled his tally when he raced onto a Williams long ball and easily dispatched the ball past Andy Murphy as Musselburgh turned the game on its head.

Evans should have grabbed his hat-trick after 38 minutes when he had a sight of goal after super play from Myles, luckily for Bo’ness his effort was wide of the post.

Bo’ness managed to go in level at the break with a goal shortly before the interval.

A Jacobs long throw found Hunter free in the area and the big defender made no mistake.

Bo’ness were caught sleeping at the start of the second half when they conceded another soft goal after only 38 seconds had elapsed.

An O’Kane free kick found Darren Downie free at the back post and the former BU player punished his old side.

The task facing United got even tougher when Brian Morgan was dismissed for his second yellow card of the evening with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Bo’ness shrugged off the loss of Morgan when they levelled the match two minutes later.

Chris Donnelly sent Craig Henderson scampering free up the right, his cross took out the defence and goalkeeper, and Fraser Keast was on hand to tap in.

With two minutes remaining Bo’ness forced a corner which Ryan Stevenson swung onto the head of the unmarked Hunter who had the simple task of nodding the ball into the net.

Great scenes at Newtown Park and the BU’s held on to their place at the top of the table with the hard-fought victory.

Bo’ness: Murphy, Jacobs, Syme (Grant), Hunter, Campbell, Comrie, Nimmo (Keast), Morgan, Donnelly ©, Henderson ((Snowdon) and Stevenson. Unused: Adamson, Mooney.