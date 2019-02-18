Bo’ness Utd 15 Eyemouth 1: Lack of competition a turn-off for BU fans

Bo’ness United smashed their club record victory after netting FIFTEEN goals against Eyemouth at Newtown Park.

They grabbed ten goals in the second half alone against the side that statistically are the worst in the East of Scotland league setup and despite the margin of victory, most of those present at the match are desperate for a top-five finish for Bo’ness and a return to more competitive matches next season.

Picture: Alan Murray

Chris Donnelly was unlucky to strike the post with an early effort for Bo’ness and in the early stages United were camped in the visitors’ half. The pressure told in the 15th minute when Ross Campbell headed his tenth goal of the season.

The lead was doubled three minutes through captain Chris Donnelly. Ryan Stevenson got himself on the scoresheet just past the half hour converting a Marty Wright pass and after a rare foray up the park for Eyemouth shortly afterwards and a goal, normal service resumed with Wright and Donnelly sending the sides in with a 5-1 scoreline.

The second half continued in the same vein as the first. Wright struck the post and also had a goal disallowed for offside in the opening stages of the half and it wasn’t long before Donnelly completed his hat-trick, heading another Prentice corner-kick into the top corner. Stevenson then grabbed his second from close range, a simple finish after Snowdon set him up. Around the hour mark United netted three times in just under four minutes as the score-line started to look ridiculous. Campbell firstly smashed home his second from a superb Nicky Prentice delivery, Stevenson then danced past three players to sweep home his hat-trick then Prentice himself got on the scoresheet with a lovely goal; the midfielder took a fine touch to control a Jacobs cross then curled a left foot strike in off the post.

From the 70th minute United grabbed another quick burst of goals with three in three minutes. Stevenson grabbed his fourth with a header; Brian Morgan steamed in to head home number 12 and Jacobs lashed home a low McMullin assist.

Picture: Alan Murray

Jacobs grabbed his second of the game after a patient period of possession and the scoring was completed with five minutes remaining and it was another fine finish from Prentice.

Picture: Alan Murray

Picture: Alan Murray

Picture: Alan Murray

Picture: Alan Murray

Picture: Alan Murray

Picture: Alan Murray

Picture: Alan Murray