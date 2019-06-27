Bo’ness United sign five new players

Bo’ness United boss Max Christie says he’s cautiously optimistic of the club’s chances of success next season after adding five new players to his squad.

Combative midfielder Ian Nimmo, from Kelty Hearts, Terry Hewitt, a defender from Sauchie, local boy Ryan Stevenson, who has been on loan from Raith Rovers last couple of seasons, former Falkirk youngster Thomas Grant, and Crossgates Primrose striker Mark McKenzie have all signed for the BUs next season.

Christie told the Journal: “We have signed five and we are still looking for one or two more, if the right player becomes available.”

Asked if he was happy with the business done, he said: “Time will tell. It’s not been easy, a lot of teams are trying to get the players of a standard. I’m cautiously optimistic of the work we have done so far. The likes of Thomas Grant, who’s been at Falkirk and Fleetwood, have been full-time footballers so they can bring that level of standard and technique and was at Alloa last. He took a year out to study so we’re delighted to have him here.

“Mark’s a young player (19), we have paid a lot of money for him and we’ve got really high hopes for him and we’re pretty sure he’ll go further in the game. Ian, it’s the return of the prodigal son. He’s a lovely footballer, great technique. I’ve watched him in the juniors and I’m looking forward to seeing him play. He brings a combativeness and good ability. Terry has played a many a year, has got good experience is of a standard that will mean he’s a good addition.

“Ryan’s got a good level of ability and is a fit lad and played regularly last season.”

Bo’ness’ first friendly takes place a week on Saturday away to Irvine Meadow.