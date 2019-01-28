Bo'ness United manager Steve Kerrigan quits after 5-0 defeat at Tranent

Bo'ness United manager Steve Kerrigan has resigned in the wake of his side's heavy 5-0 loss at Tranent in Conference B on Saturday.

United shipped five second half goals at Forresters Park, where they imploded after a decent opening period and also had experienced defender Stuart Hunter sent off to compound their misery.

Kerrigan was in charge at the BUs for a year, after taking over from Allan McGonigal who had also quit as gaffer.

Andy Shirra has taken over from Kerrigan as Bo'ness manager until a permanent replacement is confirmed.