Bo'ness United manager Max Christie: We were mugged in shock Whitehill Welfare defeat

A disappointing weekend for Bo’ness United saw the league leaders lose 2-1 at home to struggling Whitehill Welfare on Saturday.

BU manager Max Christie, speaking after only his side’s second league defeat this season, told the Journal and Gazette: “It was a disappointing day but that’s’ football sometimes.

“Whitehill score with a looping header from a deep free-kick to go one goal up then they score directly from another free-kick.

“After that they sat deep with two goals to defend.

“It’s always difficult against a spirited team but we have to take our chances, 100 per cent.

“You can criticise goalies if they chuck it in the net but we have to take our chances at the other end.

“We’ve been mugged but that’s football for you.

“Fair play to Whitehill for getting that result.

“That being said we did play some good stuff in a game that was mainly defence against attack.

There’s a long way to go in this league and a lot of football to be played.”

Although Bo’ness have an 11-point cushion over second placed Hill of Beath Hawthorn at the summit of the Central Taxis East of Scotland Premier Division after accumulating 43 points from 19 games, Hawthorn have played four games fewer.

Bo’ness ace Graeme MacGregor spoke about bouncing back at Carmuirs Park against Camelon in their next Premier Division match this Saturday, KO 2.30pm.

He said: “It was a disappointing result. We created a lot of chances which we unfortunately couldn’t finish off, it was one of those days sadly.

“With regards to Camelon we know It’s a hard place to go.

“They are a well organised side who are difficult to beat. It will be tricky, but we’ll be ready for the challenge.”

Bo’ness suffered a further blow on Tuesday night when they were defeated 3-0 at Lowland League cracks Bonnyrigg Rose in the Football Nations Qualifying Cup third round. Goals were scored by Kieran McGachie, Lee Curry (penalty) and Dean Brett.