Bo’ness United boss Max Christie wants to keep winning habit

Bo’ness United boss Max Christie is urging his side to build on the momentum they have created after fine back-to-back performances against Crossgates Primrose and Newtongrange Star.

United fired six past Primrose before following it up with another five-star display against Newtongrange last week.

This weekend they are up against Oakley at Carmuirs Park, Camelon in the first round of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup, with Linlithgow Rose and Camelon switching the venue for their league clash on the same day to enable the game to happen.

Christie is hoping his men can keep up the winning habit after a convincing 5-1 win over Star last week, a display which hugely satisfied their manager.

He said: “It was good today and I’m very pleased with them, a lot of decent performances.

“We wanted to make the pitch big when we had the ball, to get forward and pass it so I enjoyed watching it.

“It’s a good start, we played well last week and well again today, so we need to keep going.”

Christie reckons his side have a good opportunity to progress to the last eight when they face Musselburgh at Olive Bank, although he admits the BU performance will have to perform better than when they last faced off against each other in the League Cup final, despite the BUs winning it.

Christie said: “They pass the ball well and we’ll need to play better than we did in the cup-final to be honest. We won that game, but I know we can do better.

“It’ll be a tough game but if we turn up and play well we’ll have a good chance.”