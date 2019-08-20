Bo’ness United 4-2 Oakley: BUs survive early scare to book last-32 place

Bo’ness United progressed into the last 32 of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup, but it was a far from straightforward victory against Oakley United at Carmuirs, writes Kevin McAlpine.

Four second-half goals earned the victory after the Fife outfit shocked the large home support when they held a deserved lead at the half-time interval.

Just before the half hour Oakley grabbed the lead after fine attacking play tore through the Bo’ness defence and from the edge of the area Love cracked the ball home low past Murphy.

It was no more than Oakley deserved at this point and six minutes later they should have doubled their advantage but Murphy stood tall to deny Harrison.

Bo’ness were unchanged at half-time and within a minute of the restart levelled the match. Tom Grant swung in a corner from the right where Chris Donnelly was well placed to power a header past Robertson.

Oakley were undaunted by the setback and Henderson was unfortunate that his great dribble and low cross across goal had no takers. The visitors did retake the lead however in the 50th minute and it was through a calamitous own goal.

There looked to be no threat when Ross Campbell played a pass-back to Murphy, however to the horror of the BU goalie, the ball went through his foot and into the net. The ball looked to bobble as Murphy attempted to clear and once again Bo’ness had it all to do.

On the hour United were level once more, slightly against the run of play, when Hewitt planted a strong header into the top corner after another delivery from Grant.

With 15 minutes left, Bo’ness got their noses ahead for the first time in the match when Morgan brought down a Will Snowdon cross from the right and sent a composed finish into the top corner .

To their credit, Oakley pressed hard for the goal that would send the match into extra time and Murphy showed his class to deny Harrison who found himself with a shooting opportunity in the BU penalty area.

Oakley conceded a fourth deep into stoppage time when the lively Ryan Stevenson tapped in at the far post after great work from substitute Mark McKenzie .