Bo'ness defeat Tranent after crazy last five minutes

Chris Donnelly’s injury-time winner earned his Bo’ness side a place in the semi-finals of the Alex Jack Cup after a manic last five minutes against Tranent.

Josh Watt struck the crossbar early for Bo’ness with a free-kick as the visitors caused problems for the Tranent defence.

Bo'ness will face Hill of Beath or Haddington Athletic in the last four

Tranent enjoyed their best period of play towards the end of the first half. Murphy saved well to deny Devlin, and McGovern fired over from the edge of the area.

Five minutes into the second half the home side took the lead with stunning strike. Shaun Rutherford’s poor free-kick was cleared back to him, and the Tranent full-back hammered in a tremendous shot into the top-corner from 25 yards.

On the hour mark, Bo’ness equalised via the head of captain Chris Donnelly. Watt sent in an in-swinging corner which the unmarked Donnelly headed home.

With three minutes left on the clock, the home side looked to have sealed victory through Jamie Devlin. Miller’s delivery led to a stramash in the Bo’ness area and eventually Devlin found the net with his left foot.

The raucous celebrations from the Tranent players and management were short-lived, however, and in the last minute of the match United dramatically levelled the game once more. Brian Morgan sent an unstoppable shot past Alsandratos and into the corner of the net from 25 yards.

The visitors weren’t finished yet and were rewarded for their determination to win the game deep into stoppage time. Watt sent in a corner from the left and Donnelly rose to head into the top corner for what proved to be the winning goal.

In the aftermath of the goal, Bo’ness defender Stuart Hunter was shown his second yellow card of the afternoon and was sent off. With the referee booking twelve players before this, a red card for either side had looked likely.