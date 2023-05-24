Blair Woodburn: Bo'ness Athletic were relentless on and off the park this season

Willie Irvine’s side lifted the East of Scotland Third Division title on Saturday after beating West Calder 5-3, with the league championship having been sealed weeks ago.

"The people behind the scenes are who make it all happen,” Woodburn said. “We had custom champagne bottles with our names on it and things like that, wee keepsakes that you will take home with you forever. The club have been amazing this season.

“Derek Allison, Willie Irvine, Alex Brown – they are all so open and helpful and they work day and night to make things happen. Off the park things are faultless and these people deserve the credit too.

Bo'ness Athletic v West Calder. Bo'ness Athletic presented with East Of Scotland 3rd division title

“The club is a real family and everyone feels like they are a part of something big. The vibe around the place is great and it makes you want to stay.

“The way we play football under Willie is so attractive to young, talented, attacking players and you can see why we have such a good group.”

On Tuesday night, Athletic reached the League Cup final after defeating Haddington Athletic 1-0, thanks to a Tiwi Daramola strike.

Woodburn added: “To win a cup would be brilliant, but to even get to the final as a Third Division club is amazing, and we need to remember that I think. We have a young squad and they are maybe too hard on themselves.