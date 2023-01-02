Blaine Rowe signs for Falkirk
Falkirk have announced the signing of defender Blaine Rowe on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old right back joins the Bairns from Coventry City, and is available for selection going forward.
Rowe has been a regular in the Light Blues under-23s side and is highly-rated by the Championship side.
Last season he had a loan spell at Ayr United, albeit only making three substitute appearances from the bench before injury cut short his stay.
Falkirk boss John McGlynn spoke to the Falkirk Herald last week confirming he was hoping to add a right back and a striker to his squad.