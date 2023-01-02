The 20-year-old right back joins the Bairns from Coventry City, and is available for selection going forward.

Rowe has been a regular in the Light Blues under-23s side and is highly-rated by the Championship side.

Last season he had a loan spell at Ayr United, albeit only making three substitute appearances from the bench before injury cut short his stay.

(Photo: Ian Sneddon)