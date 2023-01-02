News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Blaine Rowe signs for Falkirk

Falkirk have announced the signing of defender Blaine Rowe on loan until the end of the season.

By Ben Kearney
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 1:57pm

The 20-year-old right back joins the Bairns from Coventry City, and is available for selection going forward.

Rowe has been a regular in the Light Blues under-23s side and is highly-rated by the Championship side.

Hide Ad

Last season he had a loan spell at Ayr United, albeit only making three substitute appearances from the bench before injury cut short his stay.

(Photo: Ian Sneddon)
Most Popular

Falkirk boss John McGlynn spoke to the Falkirk Herald last week confirming he was hoping to add a right back and a striker to his squad.