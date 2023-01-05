Coventry City loanee Rowe, 20, joined the Bairns earlier this week and was set to be thrown into the derby clash with Dunfermline, until it was called off due to a frozen pitch.

The right back told club media: “I’ve been enjoying it so far, the lads have helped me settle in really well and I don’t feel uncomfortable at all since the moment I walked in. I feel like I getting up to speed nicely and fitting in with the tempo of training.

“It is a right blow and I am feeling it. It takes it out of you but that is a good thing. It was really frustrating to miss out on the Dunfermline game. We did a lot of background work even in that short period from the point I joined in terms of analysis on them.

Falkirk's latest signing Blaine Rowe

“I felt like I knew them inside out and the night before I was getting myself psyched up for it because it is a massive game.

“When it was called off at 12 I was gutted because it would have been a great one to start off.”

Rowe has previously been in Scotland, but only for a short space of time.

He was on loan at Ayr United only to pick up a serious injury early on into his spell at the Honest Men.

Rowe added: “My grandad is from Scotland and he knows Scottish teams inside out and he really praised Falkirk for being a great team in terms of football history and being on the up now.

“It is great thing for my development and a great choice career-wise too, I can become a better player here knowledge-wise and technically. It was attractive on all parts.

“My agent was talking about the manager and when I then spoke to him, I thought he was great. He was a selling part too. I want to improve my knowledge tactically and understand the game a bit better – this feels like the right club to do that at.

“My main goal is to provide on the wing, defensively firstly because I am a defender but also at the same time I am an attacking full-back.

“I want to get my crosses in and try to beat players. I want to add assists to the team so we can score more goals.

“The main goal is to win promotion via winning the league or if we don’t do that, then through the play-offs.

“I haven’t really had exposure before to that ‘every game counts’ type of scenario as a player and I need that.