Blackburn United bore draw 'a point gained' for Camelon Juniors, says boss

Camelon Juniors couldn't find a way to goal against Blackburn United (Photo: Alan Murray)

Camelon Juniors boss Allan Moore reckons his side’s bore draw with Blackburn United at home last Saturday was “a point gained” in their East of Scotland First Division title bid.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mariners now haven’t won in two outings but they are still top of the division on goal difference, and the ex-Stirling Albion gaffer believes that an element of realism has to come into play.

He told club media: “People might look at the result and think it is a couple of points dropped but for me it was a point gained. Both teams earned a point for going hammer and tongs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The opposition came with a gameplan to get men behind the ball and I have no problem with that – it is up to us to break them down and we just found that difficult.

Camelon Juniors boss Allan Moore watches on during his side's bore draw (Photo: Alan Murray)

I really enjoyed the game because tactically it was a real challenge to see how we could break them down.

“We had a couple of chances we didn’t take and that is football. We got a clean sheet and that was pleasing because that earns you a point.

“In this league, a point is better than none, even at home. People expect up to win every game but that isn’t going to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to realistic. Teams are giving us a lot of respect and we need to work out how to break them down. Credit to Blackburn for a great defensive performance.”

The Mariners now travel to Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts this Saturday.

"There are no easy games in this league,” Moore added. “Hopefully it will be a wee bit more open which will help us to play our game.”