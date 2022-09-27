Big match preview: Falkirk v Clyde

Danny Lennon watching Clyde lose 1-0 at Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup on July 23

LONG SERVING: Falkirk’s opponents this Saturday, Clyde, boast the sixth longest serving manager in Scottish football’s top four leagues in Danny Lennon. The 53-year-old former Hibs, Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle player first took charge of The Bully Wee on November 13, 2017 so is nearing five years at the helm. In the recent ‘hire ’em and fire ’em’ era within Scottish football, that is a fair achievement for Lennon. The only five managers with longer service are Jim McInally, the leader by a distance as he has spent nearly 11 years in charge of Peterhead; second-placed Dick Campbell who has bossed Arbroath since March 8, 2016; third-placed Stewart Petrie who has been Montrose gaffer for almost six years; fourth-placed Peter Murphy who first took charge of Annan Athletic on June 2, 2017 and fifth-placed Gavin Price who this Saturday will celebrate his fifth anniversary as Elgin City boss.

clyde struggles: Clyde go into this Saturday’s contest at the Falkirk Stadium having lost their last four consecutive league games while conceding 13 goals in the process. Lennon's team were seen off 2-1 at Montrose, 2-0 at FC Edinburgh, 4-2 at home against Alloa Athletic and 5-0 at Airdrieonians. However, there was a bit of relief for Clyde followers last weekend as they won 1-0 at home to Welsh outfit Caernarfon Town in the SPFL Trust Trophy third round.

mixed bag: In contrast to Clyde, Falkirk’s recent results under gaffer John McGlynn have been more of a mixed bag. The Bairns have accumulated four League 1 points from their last three games in the division, beating Queen of the South 3-1 and drawing with Dunfermline 1-1. However, they did suffer a shock 2-0 reverse at Kelty Hearts. There was also a 3-0 Premier Sports Cup second round exit at Dundee and last Friday night’s fine 2-0 home SPFL Trust Trophy third round success over Partick Thistle.

evenly matched: As illustrated on page 78 of this week’s Falkirk Herald, Falkirk and Clyde have been two evenly matched sides over the past few seasons with each side having won four League 1 contests out of the last nine between the two sides, during which time there has also been one draw. If there is any psychological advantage going into this weekend’s fixture, it is with Falkirk as the Bairns defeated Clyde 1-0 in a Premier Sports Cup group stage encounter at the Falkirk Stadium on July 23, Craig McGuffie scoring the only goal after 21 minutes.

