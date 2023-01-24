Little Kerse-based Central defeated local rivals Falkirk Development on Sunday afternoon 5-1 away from home to surge to the summit above Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic and Livingston Development on goal difference.

"We’ve played two young teams so far,” Dibdin admitted. “There are teams in the league that are more experienced and will show a bit more gamesmanship than we’ve had so far.

"It is nice to be at the top of the league at the moment but staying there will be very difficult. I’ll be happy if we finish in the top half of the league.

Central Girls beat local league rivals Falkirk Development 5-1 on Sunday afternoon to move to the top of the Biffa SWFL East (Photo: Contributed)

"We are a social club first and foremost at this level and our aspirations aren’t really to climb the league systems again, they are to bring through more young players that move on to bigger things.

“It wouldn’t break my heart if we didn’t win on a matchday. Of course, I want us to win and when we play badly, I can be frustrating but my goal is engagement within the Falkirk community.

“We’ll leave the big guns to do the other stuff. The likes of Falkirk in SWF League One can look at promotion and climbing up the ladder to the SWPL, but I am focusing on things like giving new mums and nurses a place to play football again.”

Looking back on Sunday’s big win at the Falkirk Stadium, boss Dibdin added: “It was two teams that wanted to play football on the day. The Falkirk team was young and they fell into a couple of traps.

Central Girls head coach Ian Dibdin is aiming for a top-half finish in the Biffa SWFL East (Photo: Scott Louden)

"We have older heads, girls who have played at a high level in their career, and they were the difference.

“Their new coach has some work to do but you can see the talent there and I think they will do well once they get going. It was a pleasing day for local football in Falkirk because it was a good game and both teams really wanted to win.

“There was no malice in the game and I think there was one yellow card for a late tackle.”

