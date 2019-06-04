Betfred Cup: Falkirk and Stenhousemuir dates and fixtures revealed

Falkirk will host Scottish Premiership side Livingston in their first Betfred Cup match after the fixtures and dates were released on Tuesday.

The Bairns welcome Gary Holt's men to the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday, July 13 in a Group G opener.

Three days later Ray McKinnon's men host fellow League One rivals Stranraer, kick off 7.45pm on Tuesday.

After that on Saturday, it's a trip to Somerset Park to face Ayr United then a trip to Berwick Rangers on Tuesday, July 23.

Stenhousemuir, meanwhile, have the first weekend off and host Dundee United on Tuesday, July 16 in Group A.

The Warriors then travel to Bayview to face East Fife on Saturday.

It's the big one at Tynecastle as Colin McMenamin's men travel to the capital to face Scottish Premiership side Hearts on Wednesday, July 24, 7.45 kick off.

They wrap up their group campaign against Cowdenbeath at Ochilview on Saturday July 27.

Fixtures

Group A: Tues,

Tues July 16: Stenhousemuir v Dundee United (7.30pm)

Sat, July 20: East Fife v Stenhousemuir (3pm)

Wed, July 24: Hearts v Stenhousemuir (7.45pm)

Sat, July 27: Stenhousemuir v Cowdenbeath (3pm)

Group G

Sat, July 13: Falkirk v Livingston (3pm)

Tues, July 16: Falkirk v Stranraer (7.45pm)

Sat, July 20; Ayr United v Falkirk (3pm)

Tues, July 23: Berwick Rangers v Falkirk (7.45pm)