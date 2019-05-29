Betfred Cup: Everything you need to know about Stenhousemuir's opponents

Stenhousemuir boss Colin McMenamin admitted he was delighted after the draw was made for the Betfred Cup group stages on Tuesday.

The Warriors have been drawn in Group A alongside Premiership side Hearts, Dundee United, who fell at the final hurdle of the Premiership promotion play-offs, East Fife and Cowdenbeath.

"It's a great draw for the club.

"There's a lot of high profile teams in there and we're looking forward to playing against some familiar teams too.

"I think we've been unlucky with draws in recent seasons but there's a few games there that - if they are at home - could see the fans come out and get behind the team so I'm delighted with the draw."