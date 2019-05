A new look Falkirk side will be given a stern test of their credentials after the draw for the Betfred Cup group stages was made on Tuesday.



The Bairns were drawn in Group G in the south section alongside Livingston, Ayr United, Stranraer and recently demoted Lowland League side Berwick Rangers.

The first round of fixtures begin on the weekend of July 13. The final will be played on December 7/8.