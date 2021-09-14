Best display of the season from Bo’ness says boss Christie

Bo'ness manager Max Christie

United romped to a 4-0 away win over Gretna 2008 in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.

A double from Kyle Wilson and further first- half goals from Kieran Anderson and Jamie McCormack meant the game was done and dusted by the break, with Christie admitting the second 45 minutes were simply a case of going through the motions.

“We played very well,” he said. “In the first half it was maybe the best we’ve played this season.

"We scored some great goals.

“We had six players out so we were down to the bare bones, so the first half was really pleasing.

“The second half was kind of low tempo. We stopped playing a bit, but I’m not going to complain because the first half was very good.

“We hope to go deep into this competition and see where it takes us.

“It’s always good to get a cup run.”

The BUs are in cup competition once again this weekend as they make the lengthy round trip to play Highland league side Elgin City in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

“I don’t go that far on my holidays,” Christie laughed. “We’ll be leaving at 7 o’clock on Saturday morning and heading up there.

“It’ll be a good day out for the club, and the Scottish Cup is a big thing for us.

“We’re going up there to put on a good performance and we’ll need to be at our best if we’re going to get any type of result.

“I’ll be getting a report on them during the week. I know they play two banks of four with two up front but I’ll know more by the end of the week.

“I don’t know too much about the Highland League, but I know Brechin are doing their damnedest to spend a lot of money to get out of it.”

Christie says his side will be given a boost by the return of missing players.

“Tom Grant is still out, but hopefully we’ll have a couple of the boys who were isolating,” he said.

“Zander Miller and Nicky Locke should be back and Danny Galbraith too.