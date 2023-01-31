Berwick Rangers defeat 'self-made' says Shire boss Sandy Clark

The Falkirk side lost at home on Scottish Lowland Football League duty to the Borderers, finishing the match with ten men after Andy Rodden was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Shire’s goal on the day was grabbed by a trialist.

“Losing any match by a 4-1 scoreline is hugely disappointing,” Clark said. “It was mainly self-made too. We seem to be making too many individual mistakes each week and they are always punished.

Shire concede a late penalty from Andy Rodden's foul (Pics by Scott Louden)

“We actually did a lot of good things in the game. Some of our play was decent and we created a number of chances. We just give away goals so cheaply.

“I am working away at it because since I joined the club that problem hasn’t gone away. I want to make the players here better because some of the decision making on the pitch has cost us.

“The results recently haven’t been good and it is because of that. The only game I didn’t take anything from was the Gretna one recently. Other than that we have performed well enough to give me hope.

“But we just cannot afford to concede goals the way we are doing so at the moment.”

Berwick Rangers celebrate

He added: “Some things went against us on Saturday too. Looking back at the game now, it is pretty clear the first goal before half time is a fair bit offside.

“We could still defend it better afterwards but if the laws are applied then it wouldn’t have mattered.

“Later on in the game we had one where the ball went over the line during a stramash and it wasn’t given. These things happen however.

“The penalty late on was the sorest one for me. It was penalty for Andy Rodden, I have no complaints about that, but I thought sending him off was very harsh.

Andy Rodden is sent off

“The boy was going away from goal towards the byline and it wasn’t a yellow card in my opinion.

“I still feel we can climb the league a wee bit. We just need to cut out these mistakes.

“The thing for me is that I know the players here can not make those errors, that is the frustrating thing.

“It is still a learning process for me too.”

