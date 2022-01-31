Ben Hall leaves Falkirk; Two leave Stenhousemuir
Defender Ben Hall has left Falkirk this afternoon after mutually agreeing to end his contract.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 1:11 pm
The centre back has played most of the Bairns league matches this season, but the 25-year-old has struggled in a faltering backline.
A club spokesperson said: “We would like to thank Ben for his efforts while with us and wish him all the best for the future.”
At Stenhousemuir, Ryan Tierney and BJ Coll have left the club with boss Stephen Swift freeing up space in his squad for more signings.