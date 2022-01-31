Ben Hall leaves Falkirk; Two leave Stenhousemuir

Ben Hall heads the ball away from danger (Picture by Michael Gillen)

The centre back has played most of the Bairns league matches this season, but the 25-year-old has struggled in a faltering backline.

A club spokesperson said: “We would like to thank Ben for his efforts while with us and wish him all the best for the future.”

At Stenhousemuir, Ryan Tierney and BJ Coll have left the club with boss Stephen Swift freeing up space in his squad for more signings.