Ben Hall and Charlie Telfer signs new Falkirk deals

Ben Hall holds of Rangers striker Jermaine Defoe in last season's Betfred Cup clash

Both had their seasons disrupted by injury last year but were able to make an impact while fit with Telfer in particular chipping in with a few crucial goals.

The 25-year old former Rangers and Dundee United player will now go in to his third season at the Falkirk Stadium having initially signed with the Bairns in the summer of 2019 from Greenock Morton.

Centre back Hall, 24, who has been capped by Northern Ireland at every youth level up to Under 21s, has been with Falkirk since January 2020 and memorably scored twice on his debut in a 6-0 thrashing of Forfar Athletic at the Falkirk Stadium.

Charlie Telfer scored some big goals last season including a late equaliser against Partick Thistle at Firhill early in the campaign