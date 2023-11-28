Bayern Munich star Sam Kerr back in Scots squad alongside Nicola Docherty ahead of Nations League matches

District duo Nicola Docherty and Sam Kerr have been called into the latest Scotland women’s national team squad ahead of the final two Women’s Nations League games.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side currently sit at the bottom of the League A1 table with one point from their opening four games in what is the inaugural women’s version of the UEFA tournament.

Scotland travel to take on Belgium on Friday, December 1, before hosting England in their final group game on Tuesday, December 5.

Rangers ace Docherty has been a mainstay in the team while Bayern Munich star Kerr is a welcome returnee to the group having missed out on the last camp due to injury.

Former Central Girls player Fiona Brown is also included in the squad while Falkirk’s Leah Eddie will join up with Scotland’s under-23s team, who face The Netherlands in a friendly on Friday in Spain.

Ahead of the Nations League double header, boss Losa says it is crucial that the ‘excitement’ of an Auld Enemy clash at Hampden Park doesn’t play on the minds of his players.

“One of the dangerous things when we play against England is that we are all so excited and we have that desire to compete,” he said. “But we have to go one game at a time. We have to make sure we are focused on Belgium.

"We know we can beat Belgium but we know they are a very tactical team and they have the confidence of qualifying for tournaments and competing at the highest level.

“After the challenge of Belgium, we have the special scenario of playing against England at Hampden. We will have the crowd and the support of the fans and that has been a plus for all the teams across the Nations League, like when we played against England (in Sunderland) with 50,000 people and when we played the Netherlands at a sold-out stadium (in Nijmegen).”

“It would be fantastic to beat England but our objective is to qualify for the Euros.”