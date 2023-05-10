Basketball: St Margaret's kids defend local league title

The FPSL, which is in its 12th year, saw 400+ players from over 30 primary schools in Falkirk District battle it out during the 2022-23 season.

St Margaret’s went into the finals undefeated and they maintained that record with group stage wins over Hallglen, Bonnybridge, Antonine and Kinneil primary schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The semi-finals saw the Polmont school defeat Denny PS with Hallglen pulling out a win over Larbert Village.

St Margaret's Primary School are league champions after defeating Hallglen Primary School in the final (Photo: Contributed)

The Polmont side then took victory in the final with a strong performance to become champions for the second year running.

The event is organised by Falkirk Active Schools & Sports Development and a big shout out to all their staff and High School pupils from around Falkirk District who also officiated throughout the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The St Margarets winning team was: pictured, back row, left to right – coach John Bunyan, Aidan Tran, Holly Kier, Iona Harrison, Fraser Whyte, Archie Ashmore; front row - Oran McLeod, Harry Lenihan, Josh Bunyan, Lewis Harper, Euan Stuart and James Roskilly.

Injured Noah Currie is not in the picture and the players ranged from P4-P7.

Coach Bunyan said: "Once again we have had another fantastic Falkirk PS League season and finals event. Not only were the players in our team amazing, but the standard of play from all the teams taking part was excellent and a testimony to the work by the coaches.

“This event is one of the key reasons Fury Basketball Club has continually been able to produce quality players, ie grassroots basketball being played competitively at primary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The support from St Margaret’s head teacher Helen Sneddon and depute head Ashley Johnston is key and I know that level of support and enthusiasm applies to all the schools in the competition.