Basketball: Fury joust with Knights to boost bid

Fury moved to a double digit lead at the half with a low scoring 16-13 stanza in their favor. The 3rd and 4th periods saw both teams run their bench as Fury put the game beyond reach for the home side with a 20-12 third quarter.

The win keeps Fury in 3rd spot in the Championship table, but with games running out, it's going to need a lot of results to go Fury's way if they want to secure the top spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bantu Burroughs top scored for the Sony sponsored side with 17, a tally that included 4 threes, with Hendry on 14 and a third former Rock - Yves - J Ndongala on 10 personal.

Bantu Burroughs was on top form for Fury

Fury Headcoach John Bunyan commentated to Heraldsport after the game -

" While our offence at times was disappointing, I have to be happy with the effort we put in on the defensive end. The Knights have talented players and have really pushed teams this season and for us to hold them to 49pts in this game and 57 in our home game is of course a satisfying aspect of our overall game plan. We are facing a strong run in now till the end of the season and our training will be key in preparing for some very tough games, that will include the 2 teams ahead of us in the league and a couple teams near to us in the table."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Friday at 8pm at Grangemouth SC, Fury Men play Glasgow University one handed Fury one of their only 3 losses this season. Spectators are welcome from 7.30pm

Meanwhile, Fury Cadet Men turned around a 31pt Scottish Cup semi-final loss to the Stirling Knights, the team who then went on to win the Scottish Cup by defeating them in overtime to go top of the Scottish Cadet Mens Div 1 League. The 6pt win makes Fury now the favorites to take the League title. The incredible 37pt turnaround came after the teams were tied at 56 apiece after normal time. A stunning 22-8 second period for Ewan Carlow's side was the cornerstone in normal time. The 14 - 8 scoreline in overtime saw Fury's Andrew Henderson hit 3 threes in an 11pt tally in the 5 minutes of additional time. In fact Fury rained treys down on the Knights throughout the game with Henderson amassing 6 in total and Jack McNie adding a further 4 in the 10 three tally.