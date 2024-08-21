Barclays SWF round-up: Dunipace and Stenhousemuir pick up first league wins as Falkirk defeated
Having sealed the regional SWFL West title last term, Gillian Lynn’s team earned a place in Scotland’s fourth tier, and they picked up their first three points on matchday two, defeating 10-player Kilwinning 2-1 at Academy Park.
The Denny side lost their opening fixture at Westfield 4-1 against Inverurie Locos the previous weekend and now look forward to a home match against Queen of the South this Sunday.
"It is a massive boost to pick up our first three points,” boss Lynn said. “We’ve been without last season’s top goalscorer Claire Hutton who has been on her honeymoon and she is our presence up top.
"The girls have shown that they can compete and we played well on Sunday. We’re still building our squad too. We are really after more players but it is a slow burner.”
Bethany Adamson and Sam McManus grabbed the goals for Dunipace.
Elsewhere, League One title holders Stenhousemuir picked up their first victory in the Championship, winning 2-1 away at Forfar Farmington after an opening day derby defeat against Falkirk.
Sophie McWilliams and Evie Carruthers grabbed the Warriors’ goals, with Jack Cameron’s side now travelling to former SWPL2 outfit Glasgow Girls this Sunday.
The Bairns couldn’t follow up their impressive 4-0 win over Stenny on the opening day, falling to a 3-0 defeat away from home at Stirling University. They now host Dryburgh Athletic this Sunday.
