Bairns selected for first live League 1 match shown by BBC Alba this season

As part of the deal, BBC Alba will show 12 League 1 matches throughout the campaign, with the first of those being the Bairns short trip to Clackmannanshire in late August.

The match will now take place at the later time of 5.30pm on Saturday, August 26 at the Indodrill Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk’s last trip to Alloa saw John McGlynn’s men rack up a 4-1 win on league duty, with the goals on that day coming from a Liam Henderson double and strikes from Brad McKay and Kai Kennedy.

Falkirk's trip to Alloa Athletic will be shown live on BBC Alba; the Bairns chalked up a 4-1 win last time out at the Indodrill Stadium (Photo: Michael Gillen)

An SPFL spokesperson said: “Sky Sports have the rights to screen up to 48 live matches in the cinch Premiership and BBC Scotland can show a total of 20 cinch Championship games.

"The 2023/24 SPFL season will kick-off with live cinch Championship action with the BBC selecting Arbroath v Dundee United on Friday, August 4 as their opening fixture, with a 7.45pm kick-off at Gayfield.