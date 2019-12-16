Bairns ponder Charlie Telfer red card appeal

Falkirk will decide today whether or not to appeal Charlie Telfer's dismissal against Raith Rovers on Saturday.

The midfielder played just 14 minutes of the Ladbrokes SPFL League One encounter before being shown a red card by referee Gavin Ross for a challenge on Raith midfielder Regan Hendry.

It's understood it has been deemed violent conduct by the match official which carries a two-game ban. As it stands Telfer would miss trips to Airdrie and Montrose either side of Christmas.

The decision was not disputed by anyone on the field at the time, but many fans felt the call was over-the-top and warranted a yellow card at worst.

Falkirk are assessing their video evidence and will consider whether to launch an appeal against the judgement today (Monday).