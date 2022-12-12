Bairns face defensive dilemma going into Alloa match as boss calls for refereeing consistency

Falkirk boss John McGlynn on the touchline against Dundee (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The boss felt the Bairns should have had a spot kick for the second match running, when Juan Alegria was clearly brought down in the box by Dundee’s Tyler French with two hands last Thursday night late on in the 3-0 defeat on SPFL Trust Trophy duty.

Against Airdrie two weeks ago, Rangers loanee Alegria was similarly hauled down while one-on-one with the goalkeeper – who also appeared to clear out Rumarn Burrell in the opening moments of that match without getting the ball.

“It is just frustrating," McGlynn explained to the Falkirk Herald. "We’ve had one penalty all season long and that was at Wick a few weeks back. The amount of times we had the ball in the box and had things happen but not saw any result is too often.

"Even in this match we had Juan (Alegria) pushed in the back, blatantly, inside the box and we got nothing.

"On Saturday against Airdrie we had something similar. It is hard to take when it is happening so frequently, but in football you have to make your own luck and make your own breaks when it isn’t going for you.

"Consistency is the word. It wouldn’t be so bad if they (the referees) were consistent, but we are seeing penalties being given for soft things that you think you should be getting too if the opposition are .”

Meanwhile, boss McGlynn has confirmed Ryan Williamson will be out for a significant period after sustaining another injury, leaving him with little cover across the defence.

He said: "Goalkeeper PJ Morrison has been back for two or three weeks now. The difficulty has been trying to get a bounce game for him to play in because we are so short on first-team defenders. We felt playing him was the right option against Dundee despite it being an important game.

"We can’t play our starting eleven guys in a bounce game because we are missing so many at the moment. Ryan Williamson is out again. He hasn’t injured the same thing but something else in the same area. Once again it looks like a lengthy lay-off.

"Liam Henderson has got a crocked rib still so that will see him out for now. Coll Donaldson is also suspended the for Alloa game so that pose it’s own challenges.”

