Bairns defeated at home 2-0

Chelsea Raymond (Pic: Ian Sneddon)

That result leaves the Bairns in 12th spot, now behind local rivals Stenhousemuir and Clyde on goal difference.

Chelsea Raymond bowed out for the side after playing her last game, and head coach Craig Muir said: “She’ll be a big miss. She did a lot of valuable work off the pitch to help progress the club. We wish her all the best.”

Of the match, he said: “The first half was some of the best football we have played this season, but we didn’t take our chances and conceded two late on, which is frustrating.”