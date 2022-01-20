Bairns defeated at home 2-0
Falkirk were beaten 2-0 at home by Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale on their return to SWF Championship South action after the winter break.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 3:41 pm
That result leaves the Bairns in 12th spot, now behind local rivals Stenhousemuir and Clyde on goal difference.
Chelsea Raymond bowed out for the side after playing her last game, and head coach Craig Muir said: “She’ll be a big miss. She did a lot of valuable work off the pitch to help progress the club. We wish her all the best.”
Of the match, he said: “The first half was some of the best football we have played this season, but we didn’t take our chances and conceded two late on, which is frustrating.”
Falkirk now face Edinburgh Caledonia on Sunday.