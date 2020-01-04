Bairns boss rules out move for striker David Goodwillie

Falkirk have quashed fans' speculation of a move for Clyde forward David Goodwillie.

Fevered speculation swept the support in the early part of this week that a signing was imminent and that the League One top scorer was bound for the Bairns.

However no move transpired and manager David McCracken was asked about the strength of the rumour following the Bairns 3-0 win over Dumbarton.

He said: "That's not a move that the club will be venturing upon so I can kill off that rumour."

Goodwillie scored a second half hat-trick against Stranraer to earn Clyde a point and has 21 goals in 25 games this season. He tops the League One goalscorers' charts ahead of Falkirk frontman Declan McManus who struck a double against Dumbarton.

The Bairns have already added Raffaele de Vita to the squad and McCracken added: "January is a long month. Things are changing day-to-day both for our own squad and outwith it, but there are players we are looking at and trialists for us to cast an eye over."