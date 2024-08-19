Bairns backed by punters as Falkirk emerge as most popular pick to win the Championship
Falkirk have emerged as the most popular pick amongst Scottish Championship bettors on Oddschecker to lift the second tier trophy this term after a stunning start to the campaign under boss John McGlynn.
Since the Championship season kicked off earlier this month, the League One invincibles have picked up 34 per cent of all title bets placed through the website, an increase from 17 per cent of the bet share in pre-season.
This level of support has led to bookmakers cutting Falkirk’s title odds from 7/1 to 4/1 since the league campaign got underway. That leaves Raith Rovers, Ayr United, and Falkirk joint on 4/1 as favourites for the Championship title this season.
The betting data looks even better for Falkirk since their League Cup victory over Hearts, with 46 per cent of all second-tier title bets backing the Bairns.
After being drawn away to Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals, McGlynn’s team have been priced up as 50/1 underdogs to go all the way and lift the trophy.
“Falkirk have been catching the eye of Championship punters on Oddschecker so far this season,” an Oddschecker spokesperson said. “Since the league campaign got underway, Falkirk has been the most popular bet to be title winners this season with 34 per cent of all bets placed.
"Being the top bet in August tends to be a good sign on Oddschecker, as three out of the past five seasons that team has gone on to win the title.”
