Back-to-back promotions returning Falkirk to Scottish football’s top flight have led to turnaround in financial fortunes, AGM told

The Falkirk Stadium pictured in August (Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group)

Back-to-back promotions returning Falkirk to Scottish football’s top flight after 15 years away has seen their net worth rocket by almost 260% since 2022 to £4.4m, the club’s 2025 annual general meeting heard last night.

Boosted by the Bairns’ William Hill Championship title win last season and making it to the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup under manager John McGlynn, their turnover is up from £2.49m to £4.43m year on year and over three times their 2022 figure of £1.3m.

That’s helped them turn a profit for the first time in years, ending up £606,000 in the black, a £1m-plus turnaround from their losses of £436,000 last year and a far cry from the deficit of £1.2m in 2022 that left the club’s future in doubt.

Announcing those figures at the Falkirk Stadium’s Brockville Bar, a club spokesperson reported: “The accounts reflect a period of significant progress on and off the park.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn ahead of their 2-1 William Hill Premiership away win at Motherwell on Saturday (Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group)

“The club recorded improved trading results, strengthened their balance sheet and made key decisions to support long-term development, as well as gaining a fantastic second consecutive league title.

“Gross profit rose from £228,000 to £1.3m and year-end cash improved significantly, driven by record-breaking season ticket sales.

“The club’s net value increased from £1.2m to £4.4m, reflecting the acquisition of the Kevin McAllister Stand and a revaluation of stadium assets.

“The acquisition of South Stand Development Company added £940,000 to the balance sheet, while the revaluation of the North and KM7 stands contributed an additional £1.7m.

“The club’s financial trajectory over the past four seasons shows a marked recovery from the near-fatal losses incurred in 2021-22.

“That improvement has stabilised the club in the short term and enabled investment in infrastructure, including essential stadium maintenance and enhancements to the supporter and player experience, while maintaining a competitive squad and bolstering our football department with additional coaching, sports science, medical, and analytical and scouting expertise.

“Season ticket sales have reached record levels season after season, contributing to liquidity and matchday atmosphere again, giving us confidence to ensure that ticket pricing for the 2025-26 season could be set at the most competitive level in the premiership, with our offer to families and younger fans maintained.”

Despite things looking lots rosier than they were just a few years ago as the club struggled to make it out of the Scottish Professional Football League’s third tier, they’re well aware that they’re not out of the woods yet, with their spokesperson warning: “Despite the positive results, the club acknowledge that progress remains fragile.

“We are by no means on a sound or long-term sustainable financial footing.

“Rising costs, including the mandated transition to a grass pitch, present short-term financial challenges. These have been partially mitigated through prize money acceleration and negotiated waivers, but the club still need to make a significant investment if we are to replace our UEFA-compliant artificial pitch.

“The club have entered the 2025-26 season with a break-even budget and continue to seek ways to broaden revenue generation.

“Longer-term plans include the development of a commercially-orientated fourth stand and attracting new external investment.

“Continued support from the Falkirk Supporters’ Society remains essential to the club’s financial model.

“Falkirk 2024-25 financial year marks a period of recovery and cautious optimism.

“The club have made measurable progress but recognise that future success depends on sustained effort, prudent management and continued engagement from supporters, partners and investors.

“We’re going in the right direction, together as one.”

Next up for McGlynn’s team, currently eighth in the premiership on nine points from eight fixtures is a visit from ninth-placed Dundee this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.