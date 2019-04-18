Back the Bairns against Morton in discounted tickets to Falkirk’s must win SPFL clash

Falkirk have slashed ticket prices for Saturday’s must-win match with Morton.

Entry will be just £10 and £5 right across the Stadium for ‘Survival Saturday’ where three points can go a long way to helping the Bairns beat the drop – but it won’t guarantee it.

And already the Bairns have seen a huge surge in ticket sales and less than 200 spaces remain in the South Stand.

Ray McKinnon is hoping for additional support to roar the Bairns on to a win and a place in next season’s Championship schedule.

He said: “It’s great from the club to drop the prices and hopefully we get as many fans as we can to give the players the backing they need and deserve because it’s an important time. They’ve been brilliant at home this season and they’ve backed us with 1500 at Partick Thistle and similar on Saturday. It’s much appreciated and the players are doing what they can to get over the line for them.”