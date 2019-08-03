BabyBell: Falkirk stopper Cammy's nervy wait ahead of Peterhead game

Falkirk goalkeeper Cammy Bell admits he could miss the birth of his second child to play against Peterhead this afternoon.

The shot-stopper’s wife was three days overdue when he sat down with the press on Tuesday and Bell is hoping the baby arrives before the League One opener against the Blue Toon.

Bell (32) almost missed his first daughter being born whilst playing for Rangers against Arbroath, but managed to get there on time and he’s hoping it’s not another close run thing at the weekend.

He said: “Me and my wife have spoke about it. I want to play, she knows that. We know the way football works, it’s your job.

“She obviously wants me there for the birth but she understands I’ve got to prepare right.

“It’s a waiting game. I hope it comes before Saturday’s game or it’s going to be a tricky one for me at the weekend. I’m going up there on Friday night to stay so I’m not travelling too far.

“We don’t know if it is a girl or a boy, it is a surprise. As long as it’s healthy I can be there and hopefully play the first game of the season.

“It’s one of these things life throws at you hopefully it comes before the game.”