B teams vote: District trio 'put fans first' but Lowland League narrowly agrees to continue with colts

Scottish Lowland Football League sides have narrowly voted in favour of guest clubs continuing to play in the division for at least the next two seasons, with the option of a third also mooted.

Bo'ness United in action against Hearts' B team earlier this campaign (Photo: Alan Murray)

A narrow 8-7 majority of clubs voted in favour of retaining B teams for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 campaigns, with one club understood to have abstained from casting a vote.

Currently Celtic and Hearts field B teams in the top tier of the pyramid structure beneath the SPFL after Rangers took the decision to withdraw their B side from the league at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District sides East Stirlingshire, Bo’ness United and Linlithgow Rose all voted against the continuation of B teams.

A statement confirmed: "The Scottish Lowland Football League can confirm that the majority of our members have voted in favour of continuing with B teams for at least the next two seasons.

"Following a process which began in October, a democratic vote was held in line with our rules at a general meeting tonight. The board would like to thank all our members for their contributions to the discussions in recent weeks."

Reports suggest that clubs will pocked around £4,000 to £6,000 each season as part of the B teams ‘entry fee’ which will go towards the Lowland League’s running costs. Rangers may still have the opportunity to also enter a B team in time for next season’s start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion Rovers, who voted with the district trio, expressed dismay at the outcome and at the other clubs ‘who didn’t put fans first’ by deciding on agreeing with the continuation of guest clubs.

"We voted no, and encouraged others to join us in putting supporters and common sense first,” a club statement read. "This was a chance for the Lowland League to regain its sporting integrity within the pyramid, ensuring that the fifth tier next year and beyond would be made up of clubs who have earned their places on merit, and are all competing on a similar field and for the same purpose - to win promotion to the SPFL.

"Instead, we, and our fellow member clubs, are now once again at odds with the majority of our supporters, who have no or little interest in watching their club play competitive fixtures against B teams.

"We voted for the fans, not against them. We voted for sporting integrity before (minimal) financial gain. We voted to not compromise the Lowland League’s reputation, again. We voted to boost the Lowland League’s perceived image and standing. We voted to put smaller clubs first over the biggest in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If the question of promotion to the SPFL from tier 5 comes up again, how can the Lowland League be taken seriously when it complains about the lack of a sufficient and fair trapdoor when we haven’t put sporting integrity first ourselves?