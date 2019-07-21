Ayr Utd 2 Falkirk 1: Fans views

Supporter numbers may have forced the game to be delayed by ten minutes, but once inside they were treated to an action-packed game.

Here's what you made of it...

Andy Carruthers: It’s a massive improvement on last season already we seem to have players with grit and passion no disrespect to the players last season but the gaffer as really done his homework and brought some good strong players in who look like they are well up for it can’t wait for the season to start

@BairnTilliDie: Unlucky today, Red Changed the Game, We played well and now it's all focus on to the league

Ryan Laird: Poor poor referee. Mcshane should never be on the pitch below par as usual and along with the ref cost us the game they were there for the taking

@fawkirk1876: Game decided by poor refereeing, don’t think we would’ve lost with 11 men and probably would’ve went on to win the game

XAllie XOliver: First half, we had loads of the possession and one error caused space for a player to get through and score, very much against the run of play. Kerr should have been off for his challenge on Telfer. McManus's goal was a great strike. Second half, started well again. Never a red card, or both should have been issued one. And if Durnan was, then Muirhead should have been too for his behaviour towards Buchanan later on. Played very well for 10 men for the rest of the game.

@Yon_tweeter: When will this backwards momentum cease? Fans deserve better.

Ryan Cruse: Some very poor refereeing, thought overall we were the better team though.

Chris Hynd: Good performance especially in 1st half. Up against it after the red card though.

Keith Kleinman: Different team, same rubbish

@acunningham1958: The red card changed the game for us. Poor refereeing. A lot of good play the way we moved the ball around. Looking forward positively to the league campaign.

Alister Tetsill: Back to reality

Rab Mullin: We were playing against 12 men as that referee was a bloody joke...

@Eric58020781: A deserved red card made it tough for the Bairns. Without doubt, overall, Falkirk were the better team. They played with more skill and purpose than the fans have enjoyed for a couple of years.

Ian Macnab: Why was their keeper not sent off? The officials were awful - unlucky to get beat.

Robert Smith: Don’t get it... goalkeeper shown a yellow so was guilty. Then red for us. Surely two yellows or two reds. Hope we appeal. Ref Absolutely rotten. Going to be like this all season I’m afraid.

Ally Mulhall: More away fans than home ones COYB 1876 what protest get behind your teams.